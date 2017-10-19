Jetskis in the Bay now need to be registered

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 10:14

New rules for Bay of Plenty mean jetski owners now need to register their vessels. This change was introduced as part of the new Navigation Safety Bylaw for identification and safety reasons. It means Bay of Plenty joins Waikato, Auckland and Northland as places where you are required to register your jetski.

"Jetski are incredibly powerful, fast and maneuverable machines. For the most part users play safe and follow the rules, but we do get a lot of speed related complaints about them," says Bay of Plenty Harbourmaster Peter Buell.

"Registration will help us to locate the owners or users of machines seen breaking the rules. It can also be a useful way of identifying jetskis if they are stolen or if an unattended ski is found. One registration will be valid for regions that have this requirement," says Mr Buell.

To keep things easy, and costs to a minimum, Regional Council have teamed up with Auckland Transport who have recently launched their online registration tool. To register your jetski visit www.boprc.govt.nz/pwc and you will be directed to their online tool. Registration is a one-off process, costs $53.50 (plus $20 for registration stickers), and is valid for the lifetime of the vessel.

For more information on the 2017 Navigation Safety Bylaw visit www.boprc.govt.nz/navbylaw