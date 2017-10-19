Exporting Kiwi education to the world

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 10:14

This November, the Nanogirl Live! team are taking their explosive, educational and entertaining approach to science education to Abu Dhabi as part of the Abu Dhabi Science Festival 2017.

Originally created by New Zealand nanotechnologist and educationalist Dr Michelle Dickinson MNZM, "Nanogirl" is a strong, curious, adventurous character, engaging young people around the world in the wonders of science, technology and engineering.

Nanogirl Labs’ Co-Founder and Managing Director, Joe Davis, says "Michelle originally created Nanogirl as a pseudonym for use in her outreach work as an academic. Now with Nanogirl Labs, we’ve worked to develop Nanogirl as a character in her own right, able to reach further and connect with more people."

"The Nanogirl Live! project - educational, entertaining and explosive science theatre - is hugely impactful, and an exciting part of our work. We’re thrilled to be exporting New Zealand educational innovation around the world, and are really excited that Nanogirl will appear as part of the Abu Dhabi Science Festival 2017."

The Abu Dhabi Science Festival 2017 takes place in Abu Dhabi, from November 9th - 18th.