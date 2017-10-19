Art reflects a truer picture of Iran

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 10:40

Western media usually portray Iran as a country oppressed, but University of Waikato doctoral student Neda Nourmohammadi says society is vibrant there, with many people, especially women, at the forefront of struggles to create a democratic society.

Neda’s doctoral research intends to establish broader insights into the significance of contemporary Iranian art, and creatively respond to the art-making of women artists. Neda’s degree requires 50% creative practice, so her doctoral supervision is jointly shared between the university and Wintec’s School of Media Arts. Neda’s art will be on show in an exhibition titled Patiently, Insistently, Intensively at Wintec’s Ramp Gallery 1-15 November.

"When I first left Iran, I realised people would make assumptions about me because of where I was from. They saw Iranians as oppressed and victimised, with power in the hands of impolitic Islamic clergy," she says. "But the actual society is quite different. Not all of us are covered in veils from head to toe, nor are we culturally and religiously oppressed."

Neda has used art to "crack open" clichés and misconceptions contained in simplified ideological representations of Iranian society. She paints or photographs Iranian and Islamic motifs mixed with feminine elements that she hopes create a more accurate picture of the lives of women in Iran and which also challenge Iran’s political system. "What you see in traditional art is not the Iran people are living in today," she says.

She sometimes puts herself in her pictures around traditional patterns. "I do this because I was born and raised in Iran and my nationality is at the heart of all I have done and will become. But my works might also be considered quite confrontational, because I have also addressed Islamic and political concepts."

Neda is hoping her art opens a new window on Iran, "a younger spirit of a new Iran, and one that reconnects with the wider world".

Neda’s chief supervisor, Dr Ann Hardy from the Screen and Media Studies programme at Waikato University, says Neda’s work is an example of a new type of PhD, one that requires a creative practice component, where students test the theories and assumptions developed in the traditional, written part of the doctoral research.

"They make their own artistic works and present them for public scrutiny. Iranian students are making quite an impact in the New Zealand university system because of the strong traditions of scholarship in their home country and their individual drive to succeed," Dr Hardy says.