Seminar: Exit and re-entry decisions of multinational enterprises

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 10:40

Dr Jorge Lengler from Durham University Business School will present his research into exporting by small-to-medium enterprises in developing countries at a seminar on Tuesday, 24 October.

All staff and PhD students at Waikato Management School are welcome to attend the seminar, to be held in room MSB.4.02 from 10am to 11am.

The topic is: 'The antecedents of export performance of Brazilian small and medium-sized enterprises: The non-linear effects of customer orientation.

Dr Lengler is one of the recipients of the 2017 Waikato Management School Distinguished Visitors Fund.

Exporting activity is important for improving international competitiveness and also for individual firms as it serves as a catalyst for growth, says Dr Lengler.

""Exporting is particularly appropriate for small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) in developing countries who wish to enter foreign markets, as it offers flexibility, minimal resource commitment and limits exposure risks.""

However, literature is limited by a focus on the developed countries. And few studies exploring customer orientation on export firms have been reported from the developing nations.

""A major gap in the literature is knowledge about whether our current understanding can be successfully generalised to firms in other countries, especially those from emerging markets,"" he says.

Dr Lengler's study discusses the results of an investigation of 200 export SMEs from Brazil.

he study examines the effects of customer orientation (linear and its quadratic solutions) on export performance of Brazilian companies.

Bio of Dr Jorge Lengler

Dr Jorge Lengler is a lecturer in marketing at Durham University Business School. He has taught international marketing on several MBA, Masters and PhD programmes throughout South America, Europe and Asia.

His main areas of research include multinational enterprises from emerging markets, export performance, institutional environment in emerging markets, and international tourism management.

He is particularly interested in understanding how large multinational enterprises from developing countries forge the institutional contexts when they transfer their strategies to more developed markets.

Dr Lengler has also served as business consultant of SMEs and large multinational companies.

He holds a PhD in Marketing and a Post-Doctorate in International Marketing from University College Dublin, Ireland.

He has widely published in leading international journals, including Tourism Management, International Marketing Review, International Journal of Hospitality Management, International Journal of Small Business, Journal of Small Business Management, Journal of Marketing Management, Advances in International Marketing, among many others.

Dr Lengler is associate editor of the Global Economics and Management Review, an Elsevier journal.

Prior to joining Durham, he was an assistant professor at Portugal's ISCTE Business School and Ireland's University College Dublin.