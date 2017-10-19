Christchurch Police attend truck collision on Waterloo Road, Hornby

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 10:50

Christchurch Police are attending an incident on Waterloo Road, Hornby where a truck has gone through two fences, damaging a house.

There are no injuries but the driver and an occupant of the house are shaken.

Traffic is moving through but motorists should avoid the area where possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

Anyone who witnessed the incident amd has not yet spoken to Police, is asked to contact Christchurch Central Police Station on 03 363 7400.