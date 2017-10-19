Freeview launches set to transform TV

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 10:55

Freeview has today announced the launch of an innovative new high-end recorder and a new Freeview On Demand platform combining Live TV and On Demand services on Smart TVs and set top boxes.

Expected to be in store in Q1 2018, the premium recorder - produced by local company Dish TV - will be the first device to combine Freeview Live TV, Freeview On Demand and Freeview Record capabilities in one beautifully-designed unit, compatible with both UHF aerial and satellite dish.

The new Freeview recorder will not only give viewers On Demand content from MÄori Television, TVNZ OnDemand and ThreeNow, it will also enable access to a range of popular local and international third-party video on demand (VOD) apps, making it a true one-stop shop for Kiwis’ entertainment needs.

Beyond this the recorder provides viewers with access to the Freeview TV Guide, ability to ‘live pause’, record live TV and play back stored content via an intuitive user interface. A new mobile app will also provide access to the Guide and allow the user to set recordings remotely.

Recently appointed CEO, Jason Foden, says Freeview hopes the recorder’s launch will be welcomed by Kiwi viewers, particularly those impacted by TiVo’s exit from the New Zealand market later this month, and those looking for alternatives to expensive subscription services.

"There’s a great deal of change currently playing out across New Zealand’s TV landscape - viewers have more choice than ever. Freeview is offering viewers access to local and international VOD content on their terms while also keeping live TV at the heart of the viewing experience.

"Everything about the design of the new recorder is intended to deliver the content viewers want, where and when they want it. Combining the Live TV, On Demand and Record capabilities in one device is a big part of that - as is our decision to partner with external VOD services to make accessing content outside of the Freeview library even easier," Foden concludes.

Freeview will also soon be launching a seamless new Freeview On Demand platform - which will replace the existing FreeviewPlus service and will be rolled out over the next three months.

While FreeviewPlus has been popular with viewers wanting access to the TV Guide and On Demand services, the fragmented nature of content delivery through various network streaming apps made it difficult to use.

In a truly viewer-centric approach, the new Freeview On Demand platform will feature a single application combining all broadcaster content in one simple-to-use interface for both content discovery and streaming.

The new Freeview On Demand platform will be available across all new and existing smart TVs released since 2015, HbbTV-capable set top boxes and recorders connected to both broadband internet and a TV antenna (satellite dish or UHF aerial).

For viewers with only a broadband connection, Freeview On Demand will also be available as a Smart TV app on selected Smart TV brands.

And yes, as with everything offered by Freeview, the new Freeview On Demand and the full suite of Freeview features built into the new recorder are free to access.