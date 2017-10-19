All motorists urged to ensure a safe Labour Day weekend

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 10:56

Police are urging motorists to drive safely this holiday weekend and avoid another tragic death on our roads.

National Policing Manager Superintendent Steve Greally says there has been a high number of deaths and serious injuries on our roads this year.

"So far in 2017, 301 people have been killed in 271 crashes.

At the same time in 2016, 255 people had died in 219 crashes.

This leaves a devastating impact on affected families and communities."

Adding to this, holiday weekends see increased numbers of vehicles travelling on the road during a concentrated period of time, increasing the collective crash risk.

"That’s why Police will have a visible and proactive presence on the road during Labour Day Weekend, using a mixture of prevention and enforcement activities, focusing on areas of highest demand and risk," Mr Greally says.

"The message to all drivers is simple - drive to the conditions, free from impairment and make sure everyone in the vehicle is properly restrained.

By doing this, you will dramatically reduce your chances of being hurt on the road."

Mr Greally says part of driving to the conditions means being courteous to other drivers on the road.

"It’s important that drivers remain patient, courteous and respectful of others using the roads and don’t take unnecessary risks with their safety or the safety of others."

There will be a lower speed threshold in place, however, Police want to emphasise that the speed limit is just that.

"The speed limit is not a target and should not be exceeded," says Mr Greally.

"We all know our roads are unique and challenging - the faster we travel, the greater the risk."

Police will continue to use discretion in ticketing drivers, with a focus on ensuring people are driving to the conditions.

This is supported by an increased safe speed camera presence in an effort to drive down mean speeds and reduce speed-related crashes.

Under the Static Camera Expansion Programme announced in 2013, up to 56 new safe speed cameras will be installed in high risk sites around the country over the next year.

Mr Greally says Police isn’t interested in camera fines.

"Success to Police is not issuing fines.

We’re only interested in the impact the safe speed cameras have in encouraging people to slow down and get to their destination safely."

"Police and our road safety partners cannot do it alone.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and we need the public's help to keep our roads safe," Mr Greally says.

"On behalf of Police, I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend."

The official Labour Day Weekend period commences at 4pm on Friday 20 October and ends at 6am on Tuesday 24 October 2017.