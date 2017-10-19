Southern pools open 9 Dec - Taumarunui pool decision 25 Oct

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 13:48

Council's public pools in Raetihi and Ohakune will open for the summer on Saturday 9 December this year.

Entry prices will remain the same as last year at $1 for children and $2 for adults.

Property Team Leader Rebecca van Orden said that Council had contracted the operation and maintenance of the pools for the next three years to a professional pool management company Community Leisure Management (CLM).

"CLM was selected following an open tender process and bring a proven 22 year track record across numerous public pool sites in NZ," she said.

"Where possible they will be looking to reemploy staff that have worked at the pools over previous summers or hire new staff from the local community."

"Anyone interested in applying for any available positions should email Sanne Jacobsen at SAJ@clmnz.co.nz "

Mrs. van Orden added that the Taumarunui Pool may still have a late opening this summer depending on what Council decides at their next meeting in Ohakune next week (25 October).

"Around 50 people attended a community meeting yesterday to give their views on the future of the pool to a panel of elected members with about another 400 people following the meeting via live streaming on Council’s Facebook page."

"The overwhelming consensus from everyone attending the meeting was to repair the pool."

"Council now needs to decide whether they want to spend the estimated $35,000 that should allow the pool to open mid to late January or wait until after the ten year Long Term Plan consultation in April next year where the option of a total refurbishment of the pool will be considered."

"This will be considered at their meeting next week in Ohakune on 25 October."

"Because of the public interest in the future of the Taumarunui Pool people unable to attend the meeting in Ohakune will be able to watch via a Skype connection in the Council’s Huia St office or follow the pool discussion part of the meeting via a live feed on Council’s Facebook page."

"People will also be able to use the Skype connection to have their say during the public forum section at the beginning of the meeting."