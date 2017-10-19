Gravel being added back onto Westshore Beach

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 14:13

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council’s annual programme to replace gravel at Westshore Beach will start on Tuesday 24 October for five weeks (until 21 November).

This will add 14,624 cubic metres of gravel to the beach to replace the material lost to erosion over winter.

The gravel is being supplied from various sources, but is no longer being taken from Marine Parade.