Dreamliner flight for football fans

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 14:15

Air New Zealand will operate a flight between Auckland and Wellington on Saturday 11 November using its 302 seat Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft to help football fans see the All Whites take on Peru in the FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff.

Flight NZ1233 will depart Auckland at 8:45am, arriving in Wellington at 9:50am.

The airline has seen significant demand for flights to the capital over the weekend of 11-12 November and has already deployed additional capacity with two one-way flights to operate between Auckland and Wellington on the Saturday and four one-way flights returning to Auckland on the Sunday using its A320 jets.

Tickets for the additional services on Saturday 11 November and Sunday 12 November are on sale now at airnewzealand.co.nz.

The airline is continuing to monitor demand and exploring the possibility of further services.