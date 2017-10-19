Te Mata Park construction to commence

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 15:28

The construction of two sets of toilets, a visitor shelter and a new enlarged car park will get underway in Te Mata Park on Tuesday 24 October 2017.

One set of public toilets and the visitor shelter will be built at the main gates car park, which is being doubled in size. A second set of toilets is being built at the Tauroa Rd car park. The work is expected to be completed by the end of February, weather permitting.

"This is much needed infrastructure that will be welcomed by the more than 200,000 people who go through our iconic and much-loved park every year," said Te Mata Park Trust Board chairman Mike Devonshire.

Requests for toilets and more parking came through strongly in public feedback during the preparation of a management plan for the park in 2016.

There will be slight disruption during the construction period with the main gates car park having to be closed; however that would still leave 72 of the current 99 car parks across the park available. "Of course there is also the informal parking along the very wide verge at the main gates which will still be available," said Mr Devonshire.

The entrance to the three tracks which converge at the main gates car park will be realigned away from the construction site. "There will be no impact on the walking and cycling tracks or the road through the park so this work won’t not stop us enjoying the park."

A grant from central Government of $380,000 towards the work was announced in June. The balance of $685,000 will come from a fund Hastings District Council has put aside for a Te Mata Park project.