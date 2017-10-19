Otago Regional Council seeking new Chief Executive

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 15:51

Otago Regional Council chairman Stephen Woodhead has advised that the council is continuing to work through the process of selecting and appointing a Chief Executive to serve from the end of Peter Bodeker's five-year contract, but at this point have reached the conclusion that the next appointee should come from outside the organisation.

"We thank Peter for his efforts over the last five years. The work he has overseen has positioned ORC and the region well for the future and has provided an excellent platform for his successor,’ Mr Woodhead said.

"Council looks forward to the continued positive implementation of its strategies over the coming years," he said.

Mr Bodeker said: "I’m extremely proud of the contribution I’ve made over the past five years. In particular, I believe I will leave the legacy of a healthy internal staff culture as well as strengthened relationships with the Otago community."

"Obviously, I am disappointed with the decision made by councillors but understand that ultimately they need to find a candidate that they feel will deliver on their vision," he said.

"I would like to thank my directors and staff for their work and efforts under my leadership," Mr Bodeker said.