Submitters share views on Maclean Park Draft Management Plan

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 16:02

The KÄpiti Coast District Council today heard from 13 submitters that asked to speak to their submission on the Maclean Park Draft Management Plan during a public hearing.

The public hearing process follows a two month formal consultation period that attracted a total of 108 submissions.

Mayor K Gurunathan says he welcomed the opportunity to hear from members of the public who are passionate about Maclean Park’s future.

"Maclean Park is a much-loved community asset and it is important that it continues to provide areas for recreation activities and the enjoyment of both KÄpiti residents and visitors to our district.

"The submitters we heard from today represent a range of stakeholder and community groups and we acknowledge the time and effort they have put into making their submissions," said the Mayor.

The Council will now take a pause while it analyses all submissions received and makes appropriate changes to the Draft Management Plan. A decision on whether the Plan should be adopted is expected before the end of the year.

"It is important that we take the time to consider the views of our local iwi as treaty partners, people that operate businesses in the Maclean Park area, the KÄpiti Boating Club, Coastguard KÄpiti Coast, the KÄpiti Underwater Club, Park users and the wider community before making a decision on the Park’s future," said the Mayor. "This is not an easy task as we need to manage the many demands placed on what is a relatively small reserve."

The Draft Management Plan outlines a framework for the long-term development of Maclean Park. The Council with the support of the Paraparaumu-Raumati Community Board, has led the development of the Draft Management Plan through its partnership with iwi and through consultation with the KÄpiti Community.

The Maclean Park Management Plan wasn’t identified in the FutureKÄpiti Long Term Plan 2015-35. This means that budget will need to be allocated to any recommendations that come out of the review process.