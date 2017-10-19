Two car crash south of Rotorua

|
Police and emergency services are attending to reports of a two-car crash just south of Rotorua near Whakarewarewa at about 6pm tonight.
The crash occurred near SH5 and SH30 and two people are seriously injured.
There are road blocks in place at the following intersections:
Motorists driving south: Cordon at SH5/SH30
Motorists driving north: Tumunui Road (Eight Mile Gate).
