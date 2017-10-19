Man wanted to arrest

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 18:20

Police are seeking 18-year-old Maaki Emery who has a warrant to arrest for escaping police custody.

This is in relation to an incident in Murupara on Tuesday evening this week.

Anyone with any information about Maaki Emery, please call Rotorua Police on (07) 3499 400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.