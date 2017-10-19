Woman dies at the scene of Rotorua crash

Thursday, 19 October, 2017 - 19:35

Police can confirm that the driver of one of the vehicles, a woman in her 40s, has died at the scene of a crash on SH5 and SH30.

The crash occurred near Whakarewarewa this evening at around 6pm.

A man, the driver of the other vehicle has suffered moderate injuries.

The diversions will be in place for some time while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.