Hurunui Mayor named as local hero

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 09:38

Hurunui District Council’s Mayor, Winton Dalley, has received a Kiwibank Local Hero Award. As part of the New Zealander of the Year Awards, these awards provide a unique and special way to acknowledge the enormous contribution, sacrifice and commitment of Kiwis who selflessly work to make their local communities a better place.

Mayor Dalley was nominated by community members for his tireless work in the district throughout recent tough times, and always being on hand and available when our communities needed him. He will be presented with a Kiwibank Local Hero medal at one of 16 special events held by the award organisers.

Hurunui District Council CEO, Hamish Dobbie says the council is incredibly proud of its Mayor for the work he has done and continues to do in order help people get through their own individual earthquake recovery.

"Mayor Dalley’s advocacy for the Hurunui district has been unwavering, making sure our district’s voice is heard when dealing with big business and central government throughout the earthquake recovery. It is pleasing to see that Mayor Dalley’s outstanding work in our communities will be formally recognised in this way."

Another notable mention must go to both Debs Moody from Hanmer Springs and Verdon Kelliher, a well-known former Waiau resident, who will be recognised for their voluntary work in their respective communities.