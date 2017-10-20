Te Wharekura o Mauao Principal Matua Koa Douglas to step down

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 09:55

Te Wharekura o Mauao has today confirmed MÄtua Koa Douglas will step down as principal of the Te Reo MÄori immersion school at the end of Term Four.

Located in Bethlehem, Tauranga, Te Wharekura o Mauao provides tikanga MÄori education for Year 7 to 13 students.

Te Wharekura o Mauao Chairperson Graham Cameron said Mr Douglas, who has been in the role for five years, leaves the school with a growing roll, an exciting new curriculum and strong academic, cultural and sporting results.

"When he first arrived, one of Koa’s dreams for our wharekura was lifting the quality of Te Reo among our tauira (students), kaimahi (teachers) and whÄnau (familes).

"There’s no doubt he has achieved that aspiration, and helped contribute to our positive academic results and the confidence of our community," said Mr Cameron.

"Koa has also created a hub of excellence among our teachers; he can be satisfied that he has contributed to the future leadership of our Tauranga Moana iwi.

"We thank him for his leadership and dedication during his time at the kura and wish him the very best for his future."

Mr Douglas is returning home to Rotorua, where he will remain in education leadership.

Consultation with tauira, kaimahi, whÄnau and iwi at Te Wharekura o Mauao on the ideal skills and characteristics for Mr Douglas’ successor is currently underway.