AirNZ announce extra flights for Chch football fans

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 10:31

Air New Zealand will operate additional capacity between Christchurch and Wellington over the weekend of 11-12 November to help football fans see the All Whites take on Peru in the FIFA World Cup - Intercontinental Playoff.

The airline has seen significant demand for bookings to and from Wellington over the match weekend and has already announced a number of extra services between Auckland and the capital.

Additional services between Christchurch and Wellington include:

Flight Number / Date / Departs / Arrives / Aircraft

NZ5460 / 11 November / CHC - 1035 / WLG - 1135 / ATR

NZ5462 / 11 November / CHC - 1135 / WLG - 1235 / ATR

NZ5347 / 12 November / WLG - 1035 / CHC - 1135 / ATR

NZ5353 / 12 November / WLG - 1205 / CHC - 1305 / ATR

NZ5361 / 12 November / WLG - 1405 / CHC - 1505 / ATR

Tickets for the additional services on Saturday 11 November and Sunday 12 November are available for sale now at airnewzealand.co.nz.

The airline is continuing to monitor demand and is exploring the possibility of further services.