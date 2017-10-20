New Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub ready to open

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 10:53

The new Koraunui Stokes Valley Community Hub will be officially opened by Lower Hutt Mayor Ray Wallace on Friday 27 October.

The new facility brings multiple community services under one roof, including the library, hall, toy library, community house and Plunket.

Mayor Ray Wallace says the hub will be a great asset for the community.

"This hub is another leap towards realising Council’s vision - to rejuvenate our city through modernising our facilities and providing quality developments that the meet the unique needs of each community.

"We continue to invest in our communities - the Walter Nash Centre, Fraser Park Sportsville and the new Town Hall and Events Centre are tangible examples of this commitment."

Unique artwork has been produced for the hub including native birds by artist Joe McMenamin and a stunning carving by Sam Hauwaho and Sonny Davis in conjunction with Koraunui Marae. There are also funky coloured tiles that more than 400 local primary school children have produced in collaboration with the hub team and The Dowse Art Museum.

Hutt City Council’s Northern Ward Councillors, Leigh Sutton and Gwen McDonald are excited about the new hub.

Cr Sutton says, "The new hub brings a true heart to the Stokes Valley community and I hope that over time many people will visit the new facility to see it for themselves."

Cr McDonald says, "The new hub has been a real community effort and many people have worked tirelessly to get ready for the opening."

A key feature of the hub is the five multi-purpose spaces that are available to hire for private functions, conferences, corporate functions and community events, including meetings. The rooms can be hired for regular community bookings as well as one-off events.

A public open day is being held on Saturday 28 October from 10am -3pm for people to explore the new facility. Free activities are planned, including local musicians, artists and a treasure hunt. Live music (including local artists Sianne, Homeland and Amba Holly) will be playing throughout the day.

The opening celebration continues from Monday 30 October, with 100 days of activities, including workshops, community performances and other events. Visit www.facebook.com/koraunuihub for details