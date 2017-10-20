Search for missing fisherman suspended

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 11:30

The search of the wreckage of the fishing vessel ‘Wendy J’ off the West Coast is now complete.

The body of missing fisherman Kieran Lynch has not been seen since the vessel sank on 14 September.

Police divers yesterday searched the water near the entrance to Smoothwater Bay, Haast.

Good weather and visibility allowed them to spend a full day searching, and clear the wreckage and its surrounds.

Unfortunately, Mr Lynch's body was not found.

The formal search has now been suspended, and is subject to review if new information emerges.