Short-list for key SH1 route through Waikato released

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 12:09

Members of the public are invited to an information day to learn more and speak to the project team about the short-list of options for the four-lane expressway from the end of the Waikato Expressway to Piarere.

The options generally follow the existing State Highway 1 route from the southern end of the Waikato Expressway through to Karapiro Road.

After Karapiro Road they are predominantly located away from the existing State Highway 1, before narrowing down to two options at Piarere.

An NZ Transport Agency Portfolio Manager, Chris Gasson, says the short-list has been determined after extensive investigations and consultation, and the project team is now seeking more feedback from the public.

"This project affects many people who live, work, do business or travel on this key route through the Waikato.

"We have been meeting with landowners, stakeholders and the wider community throughout the process, but we have reached a stage again where we need to know if we have missed anything, so come along to the information day to talk to us and provide your feedback," Mr Gasson says.

There are also a number of interchange options being considered in the vicinity of Hydro Road/Karapiro Road, and near the current SH1/SH29 intersection at Piarere.

Feedback on the interchange options can be provided at the information day or online at: https://www.research.net/r/C2Psurvey3

The aims of the expressway are to reduce the number of crashes causing death and serious injury, improve travel reliability and improve local access to community features.

Once the consultation period has closed further design will take place. The chosen alignment is expected to be publicly announced late this year.

The options can be viewed here: http://ow.ly/W9Kc30fWSO2

Information Day - Thursday 26 October 2017

Karapiro-Taotaoroa Settlers Hall

Karapiro Rd (behind the Mobil Service Station)

2pm-7pm