Tauranga Police release photos of Bethlehem aggravated robbery

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 13:30

Tauranga Police are continuing to investigate the aggravated robbery of a Bethlehem store which occurred earlier this month.

At approximately 1.20 pm on Friday 6 October, 2017, two men entered the TAB store at the Bethlehem Shops on State Highway Two, Tauranga.

The men, believed to be in possession of a firearm, robbed the staff of a small amount of cash.

They fled in a white-coloured 1993 Nissan Sentra, registration number SB330, which was stolen from the front of the store.

It is yet to be located.

No one was injured during the incident but those at the store were understandably shaken and are receiving support.

Tauranga Police would like to speak to anyone who may be able to identify the two men in the attached images.

Police would also like to hear from anyone who sights the stolen Nissan Sentra or has any other information on the incident.

Tauranga Police Station can be reached on 07 577 4300.

Alternatively information may be provided anonymously to Crimestopppers on 0800 555 111.