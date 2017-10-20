Early design ideas for hot pools draw on community ideas

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 14:20

Community ideas around relaxation, family spaces, accessibility and the natural environment have helped inform early design ideas for the Christchurch Hot Pools.

Development Christchurch Limited (DCL) is now asking people what they think about the initial design ideas so that more detailed plans can be created. You can view the design ideas online at www.dcl.org.nz and let us know what you think by 10 November 2017.

DCL Chief Executive Rob Hall says the early design ideas aim to capture the hundreds of ideas so far discussed with community groups and through previous consultation processes which strongly supported the project.

"The aim is to create a regional attraction that kick-starts New Brighton’s revitalisation, drawing people into the village centre and supporting the wider New Brighton Regeneration Project including the beachside playground, improvements to Marine Parade and Brighton Mall, transport and parking improvements, residential development and the surf club rebuild.

"The idea for a hot pools development has been around for some time and we want to ensure the community is part of the design process. We know there are a range of ideas and thoughts on what should be included in the development. Our aim is to bring together all the different views and come up with a great design that works for New Brighton and the wider region."

Christchurch City Council has allocated $19.2 million for the hot pools, playground, coastal protection, car parking and a contribution towards the rebuild and potential relocation of the New Brighton Surf Life Saving Club. Of this, the hot pools and associated work makes up $14 million.

The hot pools engagement process is being carried out at the same time as the Council consults on options to improve Marine Parade and Brighton Mall. You can find more detail on that process on the Council website www.ccc.govt.nz/haveyoursay.

You can view the hot pools early design ideas in more detail at www.dcl.org.nz, and follow the links to have your say. We’ll also be at the New Brighton Seaside Market on 28 October 2017 and 4 November 2017 to talk through the designs. Engagement will be open from Friday 20 October until 5pm Friday 10 November.

Feedback will be collated and used to information more detailed design. We’ll continue to discuss the plans with the community and seek further feedback as work progresses.

It is expected that consent applications will be lodged by the end of the year and that this process will take some months to complete. All going to plan, work will start mid-2018 with the aim of opening in summer 2018/19. All dates are based on planning and consenting processes rolling-out as expected.