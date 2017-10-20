Call for submissions on method of analysis for resistant starch

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 16:06

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) has called for submissions on an application to include a method of analysis for resistant starch as a fibre in the Food Standards Code (the Code).

Resistant starch, which is dietary fibre as defined in the Code, is naturally present in starchy foods including cereals, corn, legumes, fruits and vegetables and resists digestion when consumed by healthy individuals.

FSANZ Chief Executive Officer Mark Booth said, "The proposed prescribed method of analysis (which is required for nutrition labelling) is used internationally and is the only method in the Codex list of recommended dietary fibre methods for measuring resistant starch."

"Including an agreed method for resistant starch in the Code will provide clarity and certainty to the food industry and enforcement bodies alike and help underpin consumer confidence."

All FSANZ decisions on applications are notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can decide to ask for a review or agree that the standard should become law.

The closing date for submissions is 6pm (Canberra time) 4 December 2017.