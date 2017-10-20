Police seek witnesses to fatal crash in Flat Bush

Friday, 20 October, 2017 - 15:31

Counties Manukau Police are seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that occurred on Wednesday 18 October 2017 at approximately 5.45am on Stancombe Road (near Kestev Drive), Flat Bush.

The crash involved a single motorcyclist riding a late model, silver, Yamaha motorbike which crashed approximately 400 metres east of Chapel Road, Flat Bush.

Police would like to speak to anyone who may have seen this motorcycle being driven that morning leading up to the crash.

If you have any information which may assist our enquiries, please contact Constable William O’Connell, Counties Manukau Police on 09 263 2761. Alternatively, information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.