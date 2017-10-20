Fatal crash near Raupunga

|
A person has died following a single vehicle crash on State Highway 2, just outside of Raupunga, near Wairoa, this afternoon.
Emergency services were called after the vehicle crashed around 3:30pm.
The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.
Serious Crash Unit have been notified and will be investigating.
