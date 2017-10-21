One person dead following crash overnight

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person died in a crash overnight on State Highway 1, near Burnham.
The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly after midnight, near Thompsons Road.
Another occupant of the car was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
No details of the deceased person can be provided until formal identification has taken place and next of kin have been notified.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.