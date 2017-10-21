Police request assistance regarding suspicious approach

Saturday, 21 October, 2017 - 10:05

Police are requesting assistance from the public in relation to an approach to a young woman walking on Orontes Street, Shirley at around 10.15am on Friday 20 October.

A man in a black four wheel drive vehicle with tinted windows threatened the woman and told her to get inside his vehicle. She refused and he drove away.

The victim described him as having dark coloured skin, medium build, wearing a black beanie. He may have had a tattoo on one of his cheeks.

The vehicle was last seen heading west down Orontes Street towards Emmett Street, Shirley.

If anybody has any information in regard to the black four wheel drive, or the driver, please contact Acting Detective Sergeant Dan Overend on 021 191 1602.