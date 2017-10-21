Police name Burnham crash victim

|
Police can now provide details of the person killed in a crash near Burnham overnight.
She was Jaimey Leigh Fellows, 32, of Christchurch.
Police extend their sympathies to Jaimey's family and friends.
The cause of the single-vehicle crash is under investigation by the Serious Crash Unit.
