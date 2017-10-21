Fatal crash on State Highway 41

|
State Highway 41 is closed at Tokaanu, near Turangi following a fatal crash.
Police were called to the scene at 11.22am.
One person is dead and no one else is injured.
Traffic management is in place and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
The Serious Crash Unit is investigating.
