Matamata robbery update

Saturday, 21 October, 2017 - 13:30

A member of the Waikato community has offered to reimburse the Belgian tourist who was robbed at knife point.

The tourist had cash stolen during the robbery in Matamata on the 15th of October when he was hitch hiking.

Detective Sergeant William Loughrin says the person who offered to reimburse the tourist wants to remain anonymous.

"After reading about this incident they contacted Police with their kind offer wanting to ensure that the victim leaves New Zealand knowing that most Kiwis are not like the person who attacked him last Sunday."

The two men involved in the robbery and are described as in their early 20s and were driving a late model red Nissan Primera.

The driver of the car is described as of skinny build, and the man in the front passenger seat, solid.

Police have recovered CCTV images and want to speak to the man with distinctive tattoos in the attached pictures in relation to the incident.

The red Nissan had a rear spoiler and the paint is damaged on the bonnet.

The two men are believed to have links to the Bay of Plenty, particularly Kawerau.

Detective Sergeant William Loughrin says they need help from the public to hold these offenders to account.

"This was a cowardly attack which has changed the victim’s perspective of New Zealand forever."

Anyone who saw the car or the men in the Matamata area last Sunday or who has information that could help is being urged to contact Detective Sergeant William Loughrin on 021 1902963 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.