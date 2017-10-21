47-year-old woman dies in SH41 crash

|
Police can now advise that the person killed in a crash on State Highway 1 this morning was a 47-year-old woman.
The woman was riding a motorcycle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Police would like to thank those members of the public who stopped to provide assistance immediately following the crash, including a doctor and nurse who administered CPR.
Police’s thoughts are with the woman’s family and friends.
The road remains closed while the Serious Crash Unit examine the crash scene.
