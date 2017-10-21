Crash in New Lynn, Auckland - diversions in place

|
Police are at the scene of a crash where a motorcyle and car collided at 5.30pm tonight.
One person is in a critical condition and the road is closed at the intersection of Great North Road and Portage Road.
Diversions are in place, and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
The scene is being investigated by the Serious Crash Unit.
