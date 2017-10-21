Boat trailer, car and jet skis taken in Dunedin burglary

Saturday, 21 October, 2017 - 19:45

Police are currently investigating a burglary to a commercial premises in Bridgman Street Dunedin on Friday 20 October 2017.

The offenders have entered the building and stolen a 2011 white Ford Falcon XR6 with the registration number GDM963.

Also taken, was a silver boat trailer with the registration L758F.

This trailer had two 'Seadoo' jet skis on it.

One was coloured silver and the other black.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen property matching this description or the vehicles.

Please contact the Dunedin Police Station on (03) 471 4800