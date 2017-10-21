Lotto player from Queenstown wins $1 million

Saturday, 21 October, 2017 - 20:19

A long weekend won’t be the only reason to celebrate tonight for a Lotto player from Queenstown after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Wakatipu New World in Queenstown.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $18 million.

Meanwhile, Strike Four was won by two players in Wanaka, who each take home $100,000. The winning Strike tickets were both sold at Paper Plus Wanaka in Wanaka.

It's Conservation Week and by playing Lotto, you're helping fund hundreds of conservation projects around the country that help protect our living national treasures. So good on you Lotto players!

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.