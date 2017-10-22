Police appeal for sightings of missing Canadian man

Sunday, 22 October, 2017 - 10:15

Police are appealing for sightings of Owen Thurston, a Canadian national who is hiking in the South Island.

The last known location of Owen, aged 20, was near Mt Rintoul on Saturday 14 October.

He was expected to make contact with his family in Canada when he reached St Arnaud, on Thursday 19 October.

However he has not been in touch with his family and they are concerned for his welfare.

Owen is around 170cm tall and has a small build. He has short, dark brown/black hair, olive skin, and a small scar on one of his eyebrows.

If you have seen Owen recently, or have information which might help Police locate him, please call Senior Constable Dave Colville on 021 191 5633.