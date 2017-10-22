Hastings Police appeal for witnesses to serious assault

Sunday, 22 October, 2017 - 11:55

Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a serious assault that occurred on Karamu Road, Hastings at around 1.15 this morning.

A 49-year-old Napier man sustained serious injuries in the assault.

He is currently in Hawke's Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

A 41-year-old Hasting man, who is known to the victim, has been arrested in relation to the assault.

Police are at the site of the assault today, conducting a scene examination.

If you were in Karamu Road around the time of the assault and have information which could assist the police investigation, please call Hastings Police on 06 831 0700.