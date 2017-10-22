A new social enterprise sets sights on Christmas

Sunday, 22 October, 2017 - 11:21

A new social enterprise that seeks to do social and environmental good through transforming giving has this Christmas in its sights.

The Good Registry is planning a mid-November launch to offer people an additional way to give this Christmas. Some of New Zealand’s highest profile and most loved charities have come on board for people to choose to redirect present-spend to.

Registry Chief of Good (Chief Executive) Christine Langdon said the enterprise would simplify giving, help good causes and reduce waste.

"We’re a movement to make every gift count. We’ll make it easy and enjoyable for people who would otherwise receive presents for an event - like a Christmas, wedding or baby shower - to ask their friends and family to instead donate to their favourite charity."

Ms Langdon said the registry had invited a limited number of national registered charities to be part of the launch, meanwhile a current PledgeMe campaign enables people to invite a small number of local charities to be involved from day one.

Ms Langdon said the first charities included: Stand; KidsCan; Oxfam; Lifeline; Womens Refuge; Samaritans; Bellyful; Project Crimson; InsideOUT; Sir Peter Blake Trust; the Neonatal Trust; Skylight; Big Buddy. The registry will be opened up to any registered charity in New Zealand in 2108.

Ms Langdon said The Good Registry is all about celebration.

"We don’t discourage giving gifts where they are wanted and appreciated. We also know that some people don’t feel that they need gifts for themselves and would like new ways to give to others, so paying forward the giving would give them more joy. The Good Registry caters for those people.

"Many of us love choosing and giving presents and we’ve all had presents we love. But sometimes we also give things that aren’t right, and receive gifts we don’t want or need. This is despite the fact we see the unmet need in our communities and face environmental challenges, and that we’d like to do more to help."

The Good Registry provides a new solution. A PledgeMe (pledgeme.co.nz/projects/5403) campaign has a week to run (until 6 November) to raise funds to support the development of the platform, which will go live next month.