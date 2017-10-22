Missing Canadian man found

|
Police have located the 20-year-old Canadian man reported missing by his family.
He was found by a SAR team at Lake Rotoiti a short time ago, and is safe and well.
Police would like to thank those members of the public who provided information following the original media release.
