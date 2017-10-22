Rockfall on State Highway Two, Karangahake Gorge

Sunday, 22 October, 2017 - 15:41

Motorists are being advised of traffic delays on SH 2 near the Karangahake Gorge following rock fall.

A car crashed into the rock fall at around 2.45pm.

The driver was not injured and the car will be towed from the scene.

The eastbound lane of the road is closed but is expected to reopen shortly (within the next five minutes).

The rock fall is being cleared from the road.

Traffic has built up in the area and drivers are being asked to be patient and take extra care.