Fatal shooting in Greymouth

Sunday, 22 October, 2017 - 20:23

Police continue to investigate the shooting at a residential address in Greymouth this afternoon.

At this time it is thought that the person responsible for the shooting may be known to the victim, but that is yet to be established as fact.

Based on what we know at this time it is thought that the offender may have travelled from the address with an associate, and could still be armed.

The public are urged not to approach anybody acting suspiciously, but to report it immediately to 111.

Information that may assist police with their inquiries may also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.