Suspects wanted in Kingsway Superette robbery

Sunday, 22 October, 2017 - 21:40

At about 8.20am Saturday 21 October 2017 three males entered the Kingsway Superette, Prisk Street, Hamilton and stole an unknown quantity of cash and cigarettes.

One male was armed with a yellow handled hatchet. He is described as wearing a white t-shirt, light grey hooded sweat shirt, black gloves, black shoes with black soles and a G Shock or similar wrist watch. His face was covered.

The second offender was carrying a similar coloured yellow handled hammer.

He was wearing a dark hooded sweat shirt, dark cap, dark long pants, black Nike shoes with white sole and stripe. He was also wearing a black cap with ‘NEW ZEALAND’ on the brim. He was carrying a yellow handled hammer and black cooler-type bag.

The third offender was carrying a screwdriver coloured black and yellow.

He was dressed in a dark hooded sweat shirt, light grey track pants and blue material across his face. He was also wearing low cut white Nike shoes with black stripes. He was carrying a black back pack and screwdriver.

A stolen vehicle used by the group was driven by an unknown Maori or Pacific Island woman of a large build aged around twenty years old.

The car was recovered a short time later on the corner of O’Regan and Collins Roads, Hamilton.

If you know who these people may be, or any information in relation to this robbery, please contact: Detective Sergeant Andy Saunders, Hamilton CIB on (07) 858 620.