Police seek information about Waitati burglary

Sunday, 22 October, 2017 - 17:40

Dunedin Police are investigating the aggravated burglary of a Waitati store early this morning.

Police were called to the store on Waikouaiti-Waitati Road at 3.45am.

Four people used a vehicle to gain entry to the store and took a large amount of cigarettes.

The shop front has been extensively damaged.

The car thought to have been involved was found abandoned nearby.

Detective Sergeant Chris Henderson says enquiries are ongoing to locate the four people.

"Anyone who is offered cheap cigarettes in the Dunedin area should call police straight away."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact Dunedin Police Station on (03) 479 9360 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.