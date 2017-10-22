Police respond to kayakers in difficulty, in rough water

Sunday, 22 October, 2017 - 17:35

The Police Maritime Unit has co-ordinated the rescue of two kayakers in a tandem kayak this afternoon who were in trouble on the southern end of Taputeranga Island near Island Bay beach.

Emergency services received a call from nearby residents just after 12.30pm today.

The kayakers were struggling against 30 knot offshore winds but managed to get to Taputeranga Island without tipping out.

"They were both wearing lifejackets but were only dressed in light clothing.

The water temperature is only 14 degrees, so if they had fallen into the water, they may have been in serious trouble, he said.

The weather today is too windy in exposed places to be kayaking around Wellington and people should really consider their options before taking to the water.

Both kayakers were retrieved from the Island with their kayak and safely taken back to shore.