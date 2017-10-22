Police investigating tragic shooting in Greymouth

Sunday, 22 October, 2017 - 22:31

Police are continuing to make enquiries through the night into the tragic fatal shooting of a woman at an address in Greymouth today.

A scene guard is in place overnight and a post mortem will be carried out later tomorrow.

Formal identification has not yet taken place.

West Coast Area Commander Inspector Mel Aitken says "Today’s events have understandably upset many people in our community.

Police are doing everything we can to support the family during this difficult time."

"Our AOS and Police staff will continue to investigate lines of inquiry through the night. Tomorrow’s focus will be on the scene examination which will take some time.

It is too early for Police to comment on specific details but we will provide further information as our investigation progresses.

We ask the public to report anyone acting suspiciously in the wider Greymouth area, to Police immediately on 111.