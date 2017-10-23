Alleged offender from Greymouth shooting still at large

Monday, 23 October, 2017 - 06:45

Police enquiries into the fatal shooting in Greymouth yesterday afternoon have continued overnight.

Police have located the vehicle that the alleged offender is believed to have used when leaving the Greymouth property where the shooting took place.

We have also located an associate of the alleged offender, and he is helping us with our enquiries.

The alleged offender remains outstanding and could still be armed.

The public are therefore urged not to approach anyone they see acting suspiciously, but to report it immediately to 111.

If you have information which may help police locate the alleged offender, please contact your nearest police station.

You can also provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.