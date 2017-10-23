Stabbing in Blenheim

|
[ login or create an account ]
A 24-year-old man is in Wellington Hospital in a serious but stable condition after being stabbed in Blenheim early this morning.
A 26-year-old man has been arrested following the incident at a house in Islington at around 1.30am.
The two men are known to each other.
Enquiries are ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us through our contact form if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Join Voxy on Google+.