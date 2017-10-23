Road closure on State Highway 25

Monday, 23 October, 2017 - 09:20

A truck has rolled on State Highway 25, Waitakaruru.

Fortunately nobody was injured in the crash but the road will be closed until the truck can be removed.

The following diversions are in place:

- For westbound traffic on State Highway 26 - head south on Pipiroa Road into Ngatea, and then due west on State Highway 2 to State Highway 27.

- The opposite applies for eastbound traffic.

Police anticipate the road remaining closed for at least the next two to three hours, and thank motorists in advance for their patience and cooperation.