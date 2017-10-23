43-year-old woman fatally shot in Greymouth

Monday, 23 October, 2017 - 11:40

Enquiries continue this morning into the fatal shooting of a woman at a residential address in Greymouth late yesterday afternoon.

The female victim is yet to be formally identified, but police believe her to be 43-year-old Hayley Williams, of Greymouth.

Police would like to urgently speak with George Sean Warren, a 45-year-old male. Warren is described as Maori, of medium to solid build, 177 cm tall, with short or shaved hair.

Warren may be armed and should not be approached. Any sightings should be reported to 111 immediately.